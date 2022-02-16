ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden Review

By Kim Snaith
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was very surprised – but pleasantly so – when Square Enix revealed a second Voice of Cards game was just around the corner. After all, it’s been barely three months since Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars released. Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden...

Creative Bloq

Mysterious GTA 6 image drives gamers wild

The last few months have been quite the rollercoaster for Grand Theft Auto fans. Back in October, Rockstar games totally botched the release of the GTA remastered trilogy, with bugs and glitches galore. But in much better news, the long-awaited GTA 6 was finally confirmed last week, with the studio announcing that the sequel is well underway.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Crunchyroll now has something Netflix doesn’t: a Nintendo Switch app

Crunchyroll has come to the Nintendo Switch just in time for those of you waiting to binge all of Demon Slayer season 2 on the go. Starting today, Crunchyroll will be available for download from the Switch eShop for free. You can watch anime on your Switch in docked, tabletop, or handheld mode while premium subscribers can watch shows offline, making it perfect for long trips. Hopefully, it will be a much improved experience versus the Crunchyroll app on other platforms. The Apple TV version is particularly excruciating to use.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Voice of Cards Sequel Announced

Square Enix has announced that Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars is getting a standalone sequel called Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden. The new card-based role-playing game is set to release on February 17th for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. The Voice of Cards franchise is notably from Nier series creator Yoko Taro.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

All Pokemon Evolve Using a Water Stone in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Trainers want to know which Pokemon need a Water Stone to evolve in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the Water Stone is less of an important item than in previous titles. Whereas its counterparts, the Fire and Thunder Stones, have multiple Pokemon that require it to evolve, the Water Stone has a single use out of the 242 eligible Pokemon species native to the Hisui region.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Gorgeous fan-made Mother 3 remake does what Nintendon’t

A collective of dedicated fans have released a stunning trailer for a fully-3D Mother 3 remake. Renamed Earthbound in the west, the Mother series’ beloved third GBA entry never made it out of Japan. Now, days after Mother 3’s producer has called for the 2006 game to come to the West, fans have released their own re-imagining of the lost RPG classic.
VIDEO GAMES
SFGate

Review: Alice Glass takes back her voice in solo album

“PREY//IV," Alice Glass (Eating Glass Records) Alice Glass is the blueprint for hyperpop — the new music genre loved by Gen Z and trending on TikTok. In her long-awaited solo full-length album, “PREY//IV,” the queen of electro-punk is back and asking, “Where would you be without me?"
THEATER & DANCE
GamesRadar+

Nintendo brings games, merch, and more in a new digital storefront

Nintendo's launched the My Nintendo Store, a complete revamp of its US-facing digital storefront. The brand new site launched yesterday, and you can find it at the previous Nintendo Store site address. The new venture is basically bringing all Nintendo-made products under one roof for its US audience, so there's now one place you can purchase games, merchandise, and more, all from the same place.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

PS5 console covers appear to be delayed at third-party retailers

PS5 console cover faceplates appear to have been delayed at third-party retailers. The special colored face plates for PS5 consoles were meant to go on sale at third-party retailers like Currys and Amazon earlier today on February 18. However, at the time of writing, the special console covers appear to only be on sale directly from the PlayStation Store in the UK.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

Some Think Kamila Valieva Was Forced to Fall on Purpose During Her Free Skate

The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
SPORTS
ComicBook

Pokemon TCG Live Beta Announced

The Pokemon Company International has announced plans for a limited beta launch of their upcoming Pokemon Trading Card Game Live app. The upcoming game will launch in Canada on February 22, and will be available on iOS, Android, Windows PC, and macOS devices. The beta launch will allow players to use cards from the new "Brilliant Stars" expansion ahead of the set's release later that week. The beta will only be available to Canadian players, who can either download the new app from the Apple App Store and Google Play, or from the Pokemon.ca website. Cross-platform play will also be available, as will access to the current Pokemon TCG Online system.
VIDEO GAMES
Sioux City Journal

REVIEW: Jared Bybee's superb voice anchors 'South Pacific'

Jared Bybee’s incredible voice anchored much of the national touring production of “South Pacific.”. Just when you thought Jeffrey B. Moss’s direction was about to take the show in directions it didn’t need to go, Bybee’s commanding presence as Emile de Becque made sure it was grounded in the truth of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s timeless songs.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Game Haus

How to catch Azelf in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Catching legendaries in the post-game of Pokemon Legends Arceus stands as one of the most engaging activities for completionists. There’s something about domesticating and taming deities of their realm that provides a great sense of accomplishment. Whether it’s a time deity, magical fairies, or even the god of death, these Legendary pokemon are really something. To help players out, this guide will go over how to catch Azelf in Pokemon Legends Arceus.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Sneasel Evolution Guide

We've put together a comprehensive guide on how to evolve Sneasel into both Weavile and Sneasler in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Sneasel has been spotlighted as part of Pokemon Legends: Arceus with both a new regional form and a new evolution to go with it. Hisuian Sneasel now evolves into Sneasler, one of the noble Pokemon revered by the people of Hisui. According to legend, Sneasler has power bestowed upon her by the great deity Sinnoh, itself.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Musical VR sandbox Virtuoso coming to Quest and SteamVR on March 10

Virtuoso is a music creation sandbox game with tools and instruments used from within virtual reality. Originally launched in 2020 as a Quest Lab App. Now coming to the official Quest Store and SteamVR headsets on March 10, 2022. Publisher Fast Travel Games announced today that the musical creation virtual...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How does Lost Ark compare to Diablo 3 and Path of Exile?

There's nothing an ARPG loves more than a big fight, except perhaps rummaging through the corpses that are left over for a snazzier pair of shoes. So, with Lost Ark having recently entered the fray as a major contender to the ARPG throne, I thought it might be fun to toss it in a pit with the genre's other big-hitters of the last decade, namely Diablo 3 and Path of Exile, and let them duke it out in a series of arbitrary, but lethal, challenges. Which game has the loveliest loot, or the most satisfying skills? Which best conveys the feeling of turning a god into jam with the click of a mouse?
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

Labyrinth Trials in Path of Exile: Detailed Walkthrough

In PoE, there are lots of maps and stages that you have to complete for the endgame. But apart from that, there are also dungeons with monsters, traps, and puzzles. These kinds of dungeons are called “Labyrinth”. But you have to unlock the Labyrinth first to play in...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Magic: The Gathering's Street Fighter Cards Revealed

In case you previously missed it, Capcom and Wizards of the Coast announced last year that Magic: The Gathering would receive a very special Street Fighter crossover in the form of a Secret Lair drop. And now, finally, just before the Secret Lair drop itself is available, the actual cards have been revealed. As expected, they are mechanically unique and will be sure to cause problems for anyone playing against them.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Street Fighter 6 is apparently being revealed at the end of Capcom's mystery countdown timer

Street Fighter 6 is reportedly being unveiled very soon. That's according to Venture Beat reporter Jeff Grubb, from comments made on the latest episode of his GrubbSnax live show. "It's Street Fighter 6," Grubb flatly stated when asked about the possibility of a new entry in the fighting franchise being unveiled at the end of a countdown timer initiated by Capcom earlier this week.
VIDEO GAMES

