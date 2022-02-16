Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden Review

The Pokemon Company International has announced plans for a limited beta launch of their upcoming Pokemon Trading Card Game Live app. The upcoming game will launch in Canada on February 22, and will be available on iOS, Android, Windows PC, and macOS devices. The beta launch will allow players to use cards from the new "Brilliant Stars" expansion ahead of the set's release later that week. The beta will only be available to Canadian players, who can either download the new app from the Apple App Store and Google Play, or from the Pokemon.ca website. Cross-platform play will also be available, as will access to the current Pokemon TCG Online system.
