ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Yosemite National Park to require reservations during peak hours this summer

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VnQdF_0eGVn5oD00 If you're planning a trip to Yosemite National Park this summer, you're going to need to reserve a slot during the park's peak hours.

Park officials say starting May 20, visitors will need a reservation if they enter the park between 6 am and 4 pm.

The reservation system will last through September 30.

You can start booking reservations at 8 am on March 23 at Recreation.gov . Each reservation is valid for one vehicle.

If you plan to stay at the Ahwahnee Hotel, Yosemite Valley Lodge, Curry Village, Wawona Hotel, Housekeeping Camp or any of the campgrounds, you will not need a reservation to be in the park during the peak hours.

RELATED: California family enjoys beautiful rainbow waterfall during summer trip to Yosemite National Park

A rare sighting of a black bear singing its heart out from a tree in Yosemite National Park was captured on camera.

Comments / 0

Related
Secret SF

This Rare Glowing ‘Firefall’ Is About To Happen In Yosemite National Park

El Capitan is about to look like Mordor during the annual ‘firefall’ and reservations are now open. Every year from mid to late February, for a few fleeting moments, if the conditions are exactly right, the Horsetail waterfalls illuminate into a spectacular orange spectrum, as the water reflects the setting sun. For this to happen though, the temperatures need to be within a certain range, so that there’s a sufficient amount of snow and water flowing. Additionally, the skies need to be perfectly clear so nothing interferes with the rays of light which makes it quite a rare sight indeed.
KSEN AM 1150

Vehicle Reservations for Glacier National Park Go Online March 2

WEST GLACIER, Mont. [February 4, 2022]– Glacier National Park announces that vehicle reservations, formerly known as “tickets,” required to access Going-to-the-Sun Road (GTSR) and the North Fork area via the Polebridge Entrance Station from May 27 to September 11, 2022 will become available on Recreation.gov starting March 2 at 8 am MST/10 am EST. Other areas of the park can be accessed without a reservation.
WEST GLACIER, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
Yosemite National Park, CA
Lifestyle
Press Democrat

Want to go to Yosemite this summer? Prepare to book soon

In a bid to fight long-standing troubles with summer congestion, Yosemite National Park will impose a peak-hour reservation system from May 20 through Sept. 30. The reservations, which carry a $2 nonrefundable fee, will be available beginning 8 a.m. on March 23 through recreation.gov. Each reservation will be valid for three days.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Yosemite ranger Shelton Johnson recognized for promoting diversity in national parks

Yosemite National Park Ranger Shelton Johnson received a national award for promoting more diversity in national parks. Johnson is being awarded the 2022 American Park Experience Award for his lifelong efforts helping “more families and youth feel welcome as they see their stories told throughout the country in parks, cultural, and historic sites alike,” announced National Park Trust, the organization that administers the award, on Tuesday.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yosemite Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
lonelyplanet.com

Yosemite reservations, France eases travel rules: Here's your Friday around the Planet

Welcome to Friday Around the Planet, where I wrap up the travel-related news from the week to help inform your travel planning as requirements and restrictions in countries around the world rapidly change. Falling Omicron cases and the trend of countries relaxing entry requirements for vaccinated visitors this week have...
WORLD
NBC Los Angeles

Reservations Will Return to Yosemite Later in May

GETTING TO GLACIER POINT, making for El Capitan, finding your way to the banks of the marvelous Merced River? You're going to need a map, maybe, if you've never been, and some filling snacks, surely, to keep your energy high, and you'll likely want a companion at your side, the sort of person who will exhale, emotionally, as you encounter all of the epic-a-tude of Yosemite National Park. And if you visit between May 20 and September 30, 2022, and enter the park between 6 a.m. and 4 in the afternoon? You will also need a reservation, in addition to everything else you've packed or brought along. For the popular national park is returning to a book-your-entry-ahead-of-time summer plan, which it instituted in both 2020 and 2021, as a response to the pandemic. The announcement was shared on the park's social feeds on Feb. 16, 2022, just a few months out from when visitorship swells.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
40K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy