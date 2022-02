Barrick Gold released its FY2021 reserve report last week, reporting 150% replacement of reserve depletion on an adjusted basis. 2021 was a year to forget for investors in the precious metals space, with the gold miner indices diving more than 10% for the year, extending what's been a torturous bear market for the group. Some of this performance is not surprising. This is because many low-quality companies have dragged down the index. The poor performance among the laggards is attributed to massive operational misses and the inability to grow reserves. Elsewhere, some miners have chosen to increase their metal price assumptions to avoid reporting meaningful declines in resource/reserve growth.

METAL MINING ・ 6 DAYS AGO