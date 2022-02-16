ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans GM Nick Caserio Reveals Gift to Alma Mater

By Timm Hamm
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 4 days ago

With the offseason underway and the NFL Draft around the corner, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio has his finger on the pulse of the organization. He's been busy hiring a new head coach and evaluating the roster for the upcoming NFL free agency period and April's NFL Draft.

But he's also making time to remember his roots.

Caserio's alma mater, John Carroll University, announced last week that he will fund a new leadership position called the Assistant Athletic Director for Leadership and Student-Athlete Success. It will be financed by Caserio for a total of four years, beginning in the Summer of 2022.

The school's website detailed the position:

"The Assistant Athletic Director for Leadership Development and Student-Athlete Success will focus on fostering a stronger connection between the playing field, academics and professional development and John Carroll's wide-ranging student support services for athletes on all 23 intercollegiate teams."

The school says it will use the new position to "spearhead a comprehensive program of wellness, professional development and personal excellence amongst student-athletes that promotes leadership, personal responsibility and community engagement."

Caserio was a four-year starter at quarterback for John Carroll from 1995-1998, a three-time academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference selection, and team captain from 1997-1998. He was also a teammate of former New England Patriots offensive coordinator and current Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, as well as former Washington Commanders linebacker London Fletcher. When Caserio left the program, he was the school's all-time leader in career passing yards, total offense, touchdown passes, career completions and completion percentage.

The Blue Streaks were 33-7-2 with Caserio under center and he led the team to the 1997 NCAA Division III playoffs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nv4GI_0eGVm1Ag00

