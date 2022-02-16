Texans GM Nick Caserio Reveals Gift to Alma Mater

With the offseason underway and the NFL Draft around the corner, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio has his finger on the pulse of the organization. He's been busy hiring a new head coach and evaluating the roster for the upcoming NFL free agency period and April's NFL Draft.

But he's also making time to remember his roots.

Caserio's alma mater, John Carroll University, announced last week that he will fund a new leadership position called the Assistant Athletic Director for Leadership and Student-Athlete Success. It will be financed by Caserio for a total of four years, beginning in the Summer of 2022.

The school's website detailed the position:

Texans Free Agency: Sign Leighton Vander Esch, Quandre Diggs, Darious Williams?

Houston must be smart with its money this offseason, so here's several names to watch in free agency

19 minutes ago

19 minutes ago

Should Matthew Stafford & Rams Help Photographer Injured at Super Bowl Parade?

A happy day for many, except for one - and now some wonder if the Rams can be of service.

38 minutes ago

38 minutes ago

NFL Racial Diversity: Miles Smith Acknowledge Texans' Ownership for Lone African American Hire

Lovie Smith was the only African American coaching hire of 2022, and linebacker's coach Miles Smith believes the Houston Texans are not getting enough recognition.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

"The Assistant Athletic Director for Leadership Development and Student-Athlete Success will focus on fostering a stronger connection between the playing field, academics and professional development and John Carroll's wide-ranging student support services for athletes on all 23 intercollegiate teams."

The school says it will use the new position to "spearhead a comprehensive program of wellness, professional development and personal excellence amongst student-athletes that promotes leadership, personal responsibility and community engagement."

Caserio was a four-year starter at quarterback for John Carroll from 1995-1998, a three-time academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference selection, and team captain from 1997-1998. He was also a teammate of former New England Patriots offensive coordinator and current Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, as well as former Washington Commanders linebacker London Fletcher. When Caserio left the program, he was the school's all-time leader in career passing yards, total offense, touchdown passes, career completions and completion percentage.

The Blue Streaks were 33-7-2 with Caserio under center and he led the team to the 1997 NCAA Division III playoffs.