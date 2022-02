We've probably all had those days at work when everything just seems to go wrong. Maybe you're running late, or have forgotten something important, or maybe you happen to drop a huge amount of Chick-fil-A sauces on the floor — as was recently the case for one unlucky Chick-fil-A worker. The exasperated employee took to Reddit for advice about this unfortunate scenario, posting a picture of the pile of overturned Chick-fil-A sauce packets and asking their fellow workers, "What would you do in this situation?"

