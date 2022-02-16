'Don Julio' Matthew Stafford isn't holding back at Rams' Super Bowl parade

Tom Brady told him to 'mix in a water,' having been there himself. It's not clear if Matthew Stafford listened.

No. 9 is No. 1, and he was partying like it at the Rams' Super Bowl parade Wednesday afternoon in LA.

Drinking from what appears to be a bottle of Don Julio 1942, Stafford gave one smiley, slurry speech to a crowd of Rams fans -- much to the delight of his surrounding teammates:

"I'm damn happy to be standing up here with you guys, celebrating this sh*t. Come on! Let's go, y'all! I'm gonna bring a little Southern hospitality to this. I appreciate y'all so much. You guys have been unbelievable, unnnn-believable all year. And you know what? We appreciate you."

Couldn't have said it better ourselves, Matthew.

For the full experience -- including Stafford admitting, "I didn’t even know it was fourth down" on the play by Aaron Donald that sealed the Rams' title and "I feel like a bad player for that -- watch below:

Stafford, who celebrated his 34th birthday last week, was also seen rocking a T-shirt adorned with a high school picture of Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, while swigging from a black can of ... something.

Stafford waited 13 years for this moment after spending the first 12 years of his career with the Lions. Clearly, he's not letting it go to waste.