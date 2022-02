According to HomeAdvisor, on average, homeowners spend $2,500 on installing a patio door, including labor costs. A patio door professional charges $70 to $120 for installation—and it could take three to five hours to pull down the old one and replace it with something new. Choosing the right kind of door can be more challenging than it seems because there are so many good options available. Before replacing a patio door, start with what you already know.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 4 DAYS AGO