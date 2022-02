Our theme of Gene Editing stocks continues to underperform, declining by about 16% year-to-date in 2022, compared to the S&P 500 which is down by about 6% over the same period. The theme also declined by about 11% in 2021. With interest rates rising and monetary policy set to get tighter, the markets are souring on high-growth and futuristic stocks. Gene editing stocks have been hit particularly badly as most players don’t generate meaningful revenue as yet and remain deeply unprofitable. Some of the companies in the theme have also witnessed clinical setbacks or seen mixed data from their clinical trials over the last year (see updates below).

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO