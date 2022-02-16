ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Man Nabbed In Hackettstown Bagel Shop Burglary, Police Say

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hmzjg_0eGVgvrV00
Budd Lake Bagel & Deli II on Mountain Avenue in Hackettstown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Morris County man previously put behind bars for a series of burglaries throughout North Jersey was found to be behind the recent break-in of a popular Hackettstown bagel shop, police announced.

Riverdale resident Joseph Demauex, 35, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with burglary, theft, and criminal mischief, Hackettstown Police said.

Demauex is accused of breaking into Budd Lake Bagel & Deli II on Mountain Avenue using the drive-thru window on Wednesday, Dec. 29, police said.

Demauex stole $1,600 in cash, two cash registers valued at $1,650 each, and then fled the scene, DailyVoice.com reported.

Surveillance footage showed the burglar hauling away the registers and fleeing.

Demauex is also a suspect in a series of commercial theft and burglary investigations throughout North Jersey and southern New York, police said.

He was previously put behind bars at the Passaic County Jail on $400,000 bail in connection to a burglary at the Union Avenue Deli in Bloomingdale and a home break-in, NJ.com reported.

Demauex was being held at the county jail pending a court appearance.

Assisting agencies included the Fairfield Township Police Department, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Clinton Township Police Department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

SWAT Standoff Ends Peacefully In Saddle Brook

A 63-year-old Saddle Brook man was hospitalized after an hours-long SWAT team standoff at his home ended without incident. Saddle Brook police received a report of a “resident in distress” at the Saddle Brook Apartments on Finnigan Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, said Capt. John A. Zotollo, Jr.
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hackettstown, NJ
City
Riverdale, NJ
City
Bloomingdale, NJ
Hackettstown, NJ
Crime & Safety
Morris County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Morris County, NJ
Daily Voice

5-Year-Old Boy Swallows Meth; Mom, BF Charged: Hudson Prosecutor

Two people have been arrested after a 5-year-old boy swallowed methamphetamine in Hudson County, authorities said. The child's unidentified 20-year-old mom and her 22-year-old boyfriend were each charged with endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The incident...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Burglary#North Jersey#Hackettstown Police#Dailyvoice Com
Daily Voice

Armed Out-Of-State Burglar Caught In The Act By Hackensack Police, Authorities Say

A burglar from out of state who'd just victimized two Hackensack businesses was carrying a large knife when city police nabbed him, authorities said. Dwayne Fain, 53, of Akron, Ohio was seized by Officers Jeffrey Rodriguez, Frank Scarpa and Bryan Ziegelhofer following a call from the post office on State Street shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.
HACKENSACK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

NJ Turnpike Rest Stop Assault Suspect Sought By Police

New Jersey State Police seek the public's help identifying a woman who allegedly assaulted a cashier at a New Jersey Turnpike rest stop. The assault occurred at the Joyce Kilmer service area, according to the NJSP Troop “D” Criminal Investigation Office. On Wednesday, Feb. 16 at approximately 4:15...
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

HEROES: Stolen $3,000 Intended For Wayne Food Pantry Recovered, Returned, YMCA Cleaner Charged

A cleaning company employee swiped $3,000 in cash and gift cards intended for the poor from the Wayne YMCA, but local investigators came to their rescue, authorities said. Danny Figueroa, 37, of Paterson took two sets of Apple AirPods, one set of Samsung earbuds and a set of master keys to the facility in addition to the $3,000 earmarked for the Wayne Interfaith Network Food Pantry, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

One Hospitalized In Hackensack Crash

A two-vehicle collision in Hackensack sent a van into a pole and a driver to the hospital.Police, firefighters and EMS responded to the Saturday morning crash outside the Ostroswki Court housing complex at Central Avenue and First Street.There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries to the …
HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

Trio Arrested In Jersey City Death Of Stebbin Drew

Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a Jersey City man, authorities announced. Stebbin Drew, 37, of East Orange, was found lifeless with gunshot wounds near the City Crossings apartments parking lot on Merseles Court and Bright Street around 1:50 a.m. on May 14, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
220K+
Followers
36K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy