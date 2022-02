Talk of 5G spreading further through Apple’s range continues, and now we may have a date for the company’s first big hardware vent of the year. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, it’s looking like Apple will probably be holding its next big event on – or at least close to – Tuesday, March 8th, 2022. Gurman does warn that, according to his sources, the date hasn’t been set in stone just yet, and it’s of course it’s possible that Apple could still encounter some additional production delays due to the state of, well, everything right now.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO