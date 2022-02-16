ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows haboob dust storm tearing through Death Valley

By Nexstar Media Wire, Duncan Phenix
 3 days ago

Tuesday’s winds in California and Nevada whipped up more than people’s hair. In Death Valley a massive dust storm, known as a haboob, tore through the main valley, KTLA sister station KLAS reports.

One man who saw it happen was a photographer from Canada, Chris Attrell . Attrell recorded several videos of the wall of dust rolling toward him and overtaking him. He kept recording as the dust and sand whipped around him.

This haboob was so large it could be seen from space.

The NOAA GOES-16 weather satellite showed the haboob forming in the north end of Death Valley pushing south into the Badwater Basin area.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

