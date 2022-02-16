ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Alcohol Ink Art Classes

By chalib@ncls.org
lymefreelibrary.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelissa Green from Stolen Moments Art will be teaching seven alcohol ink classes at the library during the Spring & Summer of 2022! Create your own paintings, flower pots, suncatchers & tiles using beautiful alcohol ink. Alcohol ink...

lymefreelibrary.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
WSFA

Class Act: Magnet school art teacher Rebecca Lee says art is therapy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rebecca Lee puts her pen to the paper and turns her passion into purpose. The art teacher at Forest Avenue Academic Magnet School in Montgomery has taught for nearly 15 years. Majority of her career, she was a first-grade teacher, and recently, she transitioned and started teaching art classes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Inked#Art Form#Library#Stolen Moments Art#The Spring Summer Of#Suncatchers#Covid#Lymefreelibrary Org
Dayton Daily News

Non-alcoholic cocktail class planned at downtown coffee shop

Gone are the days of non-alcoholic cocktails being boring or hard to find. Bottle Shop by Ghostlight is hosting a 90-minute, zero-proof class, led by bartender, sommelier and spirits professional, Evan Danielson, on Friday, Feb. 25 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The shop, located inside the Ghostlight coffee shop at 1201 Wayne Ave., is the first non-alcoholic bottle shop in Ohio, according to owner Shane Anderson.
FOOD & DRINKS
KITV.com

From keiki to seniors, Nuuanu YMCA offers new art classes

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you're looking to get creative, the YMCA in Nuuanu is offering art classes for everyone from keiki to kupuna. Classes include focuses such as ceramics and music. Organizers believe this is a great opportunity for people to get outside and try out something new, especially seniors who have been isolated for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
HONOLULU, HI
Distractify

People Throw Stuffed Animals at Figure Skaters After They Finish Their Events

One of the most incredible things a person can witness is a figure skating routine that has been executed flawlessly. It's understandable, then, that many who attend figure skating events want to find some way to show their appreciation. That's why, somewhat randomly, it's become a tradition to throw stuffed animals onto the ice at the end of an excellent figure skating routine.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
The Guardian

Country diary: The starlings fall silent as they size me up

The unruly chorus of common starlings (Sturnus vulgaris) fills the fields to the east of Otley, sending the sounds of chattering, chirping, tweeting and trilling across a radius of at least half a mile. I immediately feel my spirits perk up at the sound of this jostling collective conversation, a ball of bright white noise in an otherwise muted February landscape.
ANIMALS
Cape Gazette

Bead weaving classes at Rehoboth Art League start March 2

The Rehoboth Art League is offering two bead-weaving classes. Participants will use a beading needle and thread to make wearable art without using bulky or expensive equipment. Basic Beadwork: Bead Weaving with the Peyote Stitch is set for 12:30 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 2. The peyote stitch is a...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy