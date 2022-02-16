Vanderlaan’s career night not enough for Newton boys in loss to Bondurant-Farrar

Tade Vanderlaan

BONDURANT — Newton’s boys basketball team got a career-high from Tade Vanderlaan, committed only four turnovers and made nine 3-pointers but couldn’t find the win column against Bondurant-Farrar on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals fell behind in the first quarter and were outscored 22-12 in the fourth during a 70-58 road loss.

Vanderlaan connected on 4-of-8 from 3-point range and scored a career-best 16 points and dished out two assists off Newton’s bench.

Brody Bauer was the only other Cardinal in double-figures as he registered 11 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Bondurant-Farrar led 19-13 after one quarter and went up 37-28 at halftime. The Cardinals closed the gap to two after three but the Bluejays’ big fourth frame put the victory away.

Newton (10-10) shot 39.6 percent from the floor, 9-of-26 from 3-point range and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line.

Cole Plowman came off the bench to collect nine points, two rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Caleb Mattes put in nine points and grabbed two rebounds.

Adam Mattes registered six points, seven boards and five assists, Jake Ingle added three points and three assists and Kael Swarts tallied four points and two boards. Treycen Garton pulled down two rebounds off the bench.

Bondurant-Farrar (14-6) has now won eight of its last nine games.