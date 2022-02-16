ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady has hilarious Matthew Stafford tweet during Rams parade

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35b4t8_0eGVdNFw00

The Los Angeles Rams have hit the streets for their Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.

A guy who knows a lot about such things is Tom Brady.

The recently retired quarterback has taken part in many Super Bowl parades… seven, to be exact.

From the scenes in California, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was spotted enjoying himself. Smiles and cigars, and probably a bit more than that.

Brady offered a bit of advice upon further inspection.

Re-tweeting the video of Stafford on his social media account via Twitter, Brady chimed in: the Rams QB needs a little H20:

Brady knows more about celebrating Super Bowl wins than anyone. One recent memory, in particular, comes to mind.

After his Super Bowl-winning season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a year ago, video of Brady surfaced as well. Rather than having a stogey in his hand, Brady has the Lombardi Trophy.

Now famously because of the successful outcome, Brady threw the trophy, from one boat to another.

Brady’s reactions throughout the events were simply incredible and only scratching the surface with the trophy throw.

How can we forget the avocado tequila references and other… extra smiley photos… of the future Hall of Famer from that day as he’s being ushered around? We can’t and we won’t.

Comments / 0

Related
brides.com

Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford

On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces His Decision

There’s been a lot of talk about a potential Sean McVay retirement. The Los Angeles Rams head coach is still very young, but at 36 years of age, he’s reportedly thought about stepping away from the grind and getting into broadcasting. That won’t be happening this year, though....
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
E! News

See Tom Brady Enjoying Retirement in New Beach Pics With Gisele Bundchen

Watch: 10 of Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen's Hottest Red Carpet Looks. From hitting the field to now hitting the beach. Tom Brady and his wife Giselle Bundchen were spotted on Friday, Feb. 11, walking on the beach with their dog in Costa Rica. The former football quarterback and Brazilian model were notably walking hand in hand with smiles from ear to ear. Tom sported a plain white t-shirt and grey shorts with sneakers, while Gisele wore a black tank dress with black sandals.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Tom Brady
hotnewhiphop.com

Patrick Mahomes Rushes To Fiancee's Defense After Viral Courtside Moment

Patrick Mahomes is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL, and following a solid career at Texas Tech, he has certainly made his mark in the pros. When it comes to his personal life, there are two people in his life that fans always look to. Those two people are his TikTok-obsessed brother Jackson, and his fiancee Brittany Matthews.
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Https T Co Wevupw2yzl#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
KMBC.com

Patrick Mahomes defends fiancée after another round of undue online criticism

LUBBOCK, Texas — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has taken to Twitter to defend his fiancée Brittany Matthews. The NFL star's future wife has faced an inordinate amount of online criticism in the past year. On Wednesday, she was unduly mocked following an interaction the couple had at a...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Calls Gisele Bundchen A ‘Cutie Pie’ In Her New Makeup-Free Photo

Tom Brady recently announced his retirement from football after 22 seasons, and he’s already spending his free time flirting with his gorgeous wife Gisele on Instagram. Retirement is looking good already! Now that Tom Brady, 44, has left his beloved game of football, he has more time to do what the rest of the world is doing: gush over his wife on Instagram! The football star wrote “what a cutie pie!” in the comments of Gisele Bundchen‘s latest bare-faced photo on February 8.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS LA

Matt Stafford To Cover Hospital Bill, Replace Cameras For Photographer Who Fell At Rams Super Bowl Rally

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and the team said they would cover the hospital bill for a photographer after she fell off the stage during the team’s Super Bowl rally Wednesday. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and photographer Kelly Smiley at the Rams Super Bowl rally just moments before Smiley fell off the stage. Feb. 16, 2022. (media pool feed) Stafford, his wife Kelly, and the Rams released a joint statement saying, “We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday’s incident and we are sorry for what happened. As we told Kelly, we will be covering...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Rumored To Have 1 Main Issue

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley reportedly had one main issue during their now-broken relationship. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback and the Hollywood actress have reportedly called it quits after two years of dating and one engagement. Rodgers, the league’s MVP, and Woodley, the Divergent star, began dating at some...
CELEBRITIES
NESN

Patrick Mahomes Defends Brittany Matthews After More Criticism Arises

Brittany Matthews has received a slew of criticism over the years, and while some of it is warranted, more came her way Wednesday night. Matthews and fiancée Patrick Mahomes attended the Texas Tech-Baylor basketball game and were sitting courtside when cameras captured the duo having a conversation. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback removed his arm from around Matthews before she turns to her friend, says something and makes a face.
NFL
NESN

This Mic’d Up Joe Burrow Clip Makes It Tough Not To Like Bengals QB

Exchanging pleasantries with the opposition in the NFL typically is left for after the final whistle sounds. Joe Burrow evidently didn’t want to wait until Super Bowl LVI concluded before he chopped it up with a few Rams players. A mic’d-up clip of Burrow produced by NFL Films showcased...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

79K+
Followers
125K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy