Protest outside Minnetonka High School after allegations of racism

A protest was held outside Minnetonka High School over an apparent racist incident at the high school last week.

The coach of the girls' basketball team has resigned over the incident, which is alleged to have involved a basketball player directing a racial slur at Black students.

A nearby elementary school was dismissed early Wednesday because of the planned protest.

This gathering comes after Minnetonka High School girls' basketball coach Leah Dasovich stepped down Tuesday.

Activists had planned to protest a varsity game in the wake of allegations of racism shared on social media.

Editor's Note:

An earlier version of this story erroneously stated that the MCEE helped to organize a protest. They have clarified their position to WCCO Radio and their statement on protest is here:

While the Minnetonka Coalition for Equitable Education (MCEE) is a student-led grass-roots organization, our role in events of the last week was only to provide a platform for student organizers within the high school. When it became evident that outside activists were hijacking plans being made by Minnetonka students of color, the MCEE was asked to help in circulating an event cancellation notice on their behalf. At no point was the MCEE planning any action last week, and we denounce the actions of those outside organizers who agitated at our school against the wishes of Minnetonka students.

In the wake of Wednesday's events at Minnetonka High School, the students of the MCEE have drawn fire from parents and other community members who believe that we are responsible for the shutting down of an elementary school and the district service center, and for disruption to classes at the high school. This erroneous information is causing reputational harm to our organization and to our student leaders, virtually all of whom are minors.

The coach, who is also an English teacher at Minnetonka, released the following statement after stepping down.



“For the health and well-being of our student-athletes, as well as for that of my family, I have made the difficult decision to step away for the remainder of the year as head girls basketball coach.

"I want to share with our student-athletes and their parents that while this situation and decision are devastating for me and my family, our student-athletes deserve to have a strong and safe finish to their season. I care for and respect each of you, as athletes and as young women. Please continue to support each other and stick together.”

An assistant coach will take over for the rest of the season.

The team's game against Eden Prairie on February 12th was canceled, as was this Tuesday night's game against Hopkins.

In a social media post, the Minnetonka Girls Basketball Team said:

"We are a team made up of women from a variety of backgrounds and experiences. We stand up against racism and discrimination of any kind. Recent events have occurred that have impacted our program. But we will not let them define us.”