Forex Today: Unimpressive Fed, escalating geopolitical tensions

By Valeria Bednarik
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American dollar edged lower on Wednesday, despite the release of upbeat US data and uncertainty related to Russian and Ukrainian border tensions. Also, the US Federal Reserve released the Minutes of the latest FOMC meeting, which indicated that policymakers are willing to hike rates but did not mention a 50...

www.fxstreet.com

