Forex Today: Unimpressive Fed, escalating geopolitical tensions

Most emerging market currencies are firmer, and the JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is edging higher for the third consecutive session. Overview: Hope that the geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe are de-escalating is underpinning risk appetites. The large bourses in the Asia Pacific region but China were all up more than 1% and Europe's Stoxx 600 gapped higher, but has come back to close the gap, with communications and financial sectors the largest drags. US futures have softened over the past couple of hours. The 10-year Treasury yield is hovering around 2.04%, while European yields area little softer. In the foreign exchange market, the risk-on means the dollar, yen, and Swiss franc are underperforming, while the Canadian and Australian dollars are leading the advance. Most emerging market currencies are firmer, and the JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is edging higher for the third consecutive session. Gold and oil are stabilizing after yesterday's downside reversals. After dipping below $1845 yesterday, the yellow metal is approaching $1860. March WTI is recovering from yesterday's $90.65 low to resurface above $93.00. API estimated that US crude inventories fell by 1.1 mln barrels and the drawdown at Cushing was more than twice as much. US natural gas prices are higher for a third session and around 13% for the week. Europe's benchmark has steadied after collapsing 16% yesterday. Iron ore bounced almost 3.5% to snap an 11% slide over the past three sessions, while copper is edging higher.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO