If you are at all familiar with the video game Lost Ark, it should come as no surprise that it is immensely popular. So popular, in fact, that it is already the second most-played game ever on Steam in terms of concurrent players. As is common for extremely popular free-to-play video games, Lost Ark from Amazon Games and Smilegate has struggled under the load of players trying to get in, leading to massive login queues in regions like Central Europe. To alleviate this specific problem, Lost Ark has announced that it will open an entirely new server region for Europe.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO