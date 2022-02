Metallica have been sharing videos from the first night of their 40th anniversary shows in San Francisco. First, they went deep on Ride the Lightning and released their live performance of "Trapped Under Ice" from their 40th anniversary show in San Francisco. Then, they shared the official video of them playing "Fixxxer" for a live audience for the first time ever in their career. Now, Metallica have turned to one of their biggest hits in the late-'90s, "King Nothing," from Load. You can watch them jam through the tune at San Francisco's Chase Center in the video below:

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO