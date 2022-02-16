‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Will Reportedly Serve as Launchpad for More Spinoffs

Paramount released more news about “Yellowstone” Season 5 today and the role it will play in Taylor Sheridan’s new spin-off series. The network confirmed the renewal of “Yellowstone” Season 5 earlier this month. But now, the chief executive of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment studio Chris McCarthy spoke with the Wall Street Journal about more updates.

Specifically, Season 5 will be split into two parts, with seven episodes each. Those two parts will apparently be used to “launch several new streaming shows from co-creator Taylor Sheridan.”

Sheridan himself revealed earlier this week that he has nine total shows in the works. In addition to “Yellowstone,” “1883,” and “Mayor of Kingstown,” viewers will also see “6666” and “1932,” spin-offs of the flagship show. Then Sheridan will create “Tulsa King,” “Bass Reeves,” “Lioness,” and “Land Man.”

One of those shows, “Tulsa King,” stars Sylvester Stallone. And according to McCarthy, the plan is to use the release of “Yellowstone” Season 5 to also launch “Tulsa King” this summer. The first initial episodes will run with the Western on the Paramount Network cable channel. Then users can access it only Paramount Plus.

“We want to double down on that momentum and not waste it,” McCarthy told the Wall Street Journal. He’s referring to the show’s success leading to the accelerated development of other shows.

The second part of Season 5 will launch this fall, alongside new “1883” episodes. Sheridan nor McCarthy have confirmed whether any other brand new shows will launch this year. McCarthy did hint that “6666” could premiere late this year or early next year, but we’ve otherwise heard no other developments.

And per WSJ, Sheridan is currently outlining the “1932” script. But it’s likely 10-12 months away from a premiere date.

‘Yellowstone’ Exec Reassures Fans About Quality of Show

Chris McCarthy acknowledged the fact that many “Yellowstone” fans fear the quality of Season 5 will go down. Some fans were not impressed with Season 4, which Sheridan wrote while also juggling “1883” and “Mayor of Kingstown.”

“We don’t want to damage the franchise,” McCarthy told WSJ. Based on how “1883” turned out, McCarthy knows that the writers and producers can stay on pace and produce quality content.

He also said that he expects “split opinions” from a four-season show. “Yellowstone” has enough content to make some viewers pleased with the direction it’s taken since Season 1. Others don’t appreciate the story of Season 4.

But all “Yellowstone” fans should rejoice to hear that it hit our screens this summer. That’s sooner than anyone expected, especially since production supposedly starts in May. Given this timeline, it wouldn’t be a surprise to hear they pushed the production start date up.

Stay tuned for more updates on “Yellowstone” and all of Sheridan’s shows.