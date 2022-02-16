ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Will Reportedly Serve as Launchpad for More Spinoffs

By Leanne Stahulak
 3 days ago
Paramount released more news about “Yellowstone” Season 5 today and the role it will play in Taylor Sheridan’s new spin-off series. The network confirmed the renewal of “Yellowstone” Season 5 earlier this month. But now, the chief executive of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment studio Chris McCarthy spoke with the Wall Street Journal about more updates.

Specifically, Season 5 will be split into two parts, with seven episodes each. Those two parts will apparently be used to “launch several new streaming shows from co-creator Taylor Sheridan.”

Sheridan himself revealed earlier this week that he has nine total shows in the works. In addition to “Yellowstone,” “1883,” and “Mayor of Kingstown,” viewers will also see “6666” and “1932,” spin-offs of the flagship show. Then Sheridan will create “Tulsa King,” “Bass Reeves,” “Lioness,” and “Land Man.”

One of those shows, “Tulsa King,” stars Sylvester Stallone. And according to McCarthy, the plan is to use the release of “Yellowstone” Season 5 to also launch “Tulsa King” this summer. The first initial episodes will run with the Western on the Paramount Network cable channel. Then users can access it only Paramount Plus.

“We want to double down on that momentum and not waste it,” McCarthy told the Wall Street Journal. He’s referring to the show’s success leading to the accelerated development of other shows.

The second part of Season 5 will launch this fall, alongside new “1883” episodes. Sheridan nor McCarthy have confirmed whether any other brand new shows will launch this year. McCarthy did hint that “6666” could premiere late this year or early next year, but we’ve otherwise heard no other developments.

And per WSJ, Sheridan is currently outlining the “1932” script. But it’s likely 10-12 months away from a premiere date.

‘Yellowstone’ Exec Reassures Fans About Quality of Show

Chris McCarthy acknowledged the fact that many “Yellowstone” fans fear the quality of Season 5 will go down. Some fans were not impressed with Season 4, which Sheridan wrote while also juggling “1883” and “Mayor of Kingstown.”

“We don’t want to damage the franchise,” McCarthy told WSJ. Based on how “1883” turned out, McCarthy knows that the writers and producers can stay on pace and produce quality content.

He also said that he expects “split opinions” from a four-season show. “Yellowstone” has enough content to make some viewers pleased with the direction it’s taken since Season 1. Others don’t appreciate the story of Season 4.

But all “Yellowstone” fans should rejoice to hear that it hit our screens this summer. That’s sooner than anyone expected, especially since production supposedly starts in May. Given this timeline, it wouldn’t be a surprise to hear they pushed the production start date up.

Stay tuned for more updates on “Yellowstone” and all of Sheridan’s shows.

‘Yellowstone’ New Prequel Series ‘1932’ Plot Revealed

The award-winning, record-breaking drama, Yellowstone, has now spawned not one, not two, but three spin-off series. That’s right, Yellowstone, fans, you’re about to have a whole lot more western content to enjoy. Because in addition to Yellowstone, its accompanying prequel, 1883, and the upcoming spin-off, 6666, the streaming service Paramount+ has ordered episodes of a brand new prequel entitled 1932.
Sylvester Stallone
Chris Mccarthy
Taylor Sheridan
How to Watch “1883” Yellowstone prequel series, stream for free

The prequel to Paramount Network’s Yellowstone continues Sunday, January 30th. Watch new episodes of 1883 for free with a Paramount+ subscription (try it free). Featuring Sam Elliott and country music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, 1883 chronicles the Dutton clan’s rugged and dangerous expedition through the Great Plains. An origin story to the hit drama series Yellowstone, the show details the family’s harrowing western migration, following the often bloodied, untamed trail to Montana. 1883 takes a deep dive into the Duttons’ family history, joining them as they flee a life of poverty in search of a better, more fulfilling future.
New 'Yellowstone' Prequel Series '1932' Greenlit at Paramount Plus

Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe is getting bigger. Paramount+ has formally greenlit 1932, a new Yellowstone prequel series following the success of 1883, it was announced Tuesday during ViacomCBS' Investor Day. Additionally, the streaming service has plans for "more" 1883, but came short of announcing a formal season 2 pickup. 1932,...
John Wayne: Why One Star Refused to Work With the Duke

Before the death of actor John Wayne in 1979, in the 1950s, he built quite a reputation—one that led to many stars disliking him. Of the list of Hollywood stars that weren’t a fan of The Duke, Katharine Hepburn was one of them. In fact, her dislike for him stopped the two from ever working together for a while. However, she changed her mind but was quick to call him out on his cruel behavior.
Sam Elliott’s Wife Katharine Ross Opened Up About Her Rocky Beginning

We talk a lot about Sam Elliott here at Outsider. He is, after all, a badass cowboy who emanates talent. But Elliott isn’t the only gifted one in his household. In fact, his wife Katharine Ross was receiving Oscar nominations back in the 70s. And the leading lady is still going strong at 82 years old. However, Ross shares some reasons why becoming an actress was a bit rocky in the beginning.
When Does ‘Ozark’ Season 4, Part 2 Air on Netflix?

Following the release of the first half of Ozark’s fourth and final season, fans of the hit Netflix series are wondering when the second part will premiere. Men’s Health reveals that while the second part airing date of Ozark has not been confirmed by Netflix, it has examined other shows that the streaming service has done the two-part season approach with.
Tom Hanks’ Son Says He Didn’t Have a ‘Strong Male Role Model’ Growing Up

Acting is a dream job for many; however, the coveted career doesn’t come without sacrifice. This is especially true for those who reach the level of success that Tom Hanks has achieved. One of the biggest sacrifices movie stars make is in time with their families. Because they’re away from home so often for filming, media tours, and other commitments, it’s not uncommon for their spouses and children to report feeling the strain. Chet Hanks, son of Hollywood icon Tom Hanks, says he had this type of childhood.
CELEBRITIES
NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Wants Both Bubba Wallace & Kurt Busch’s Cars in Playoffs

This weekend is a big one for NASCAR. The Daytona 500 sets the tone for the beginning of the season, Denny Hamlin wants his 23XI team to excel. With Kurt Busch joining Bubba Wallace this season, 23XI has a team on the track now. A duo that has some great experience in NASCAR and the Cup Series. With the big win last season at Talladega, Wallace is in a position that is almost do-or-die this year. Fans and naysayers want to see some results. He finished 21st last season, his best finish in the Cup Series. It only takes a little effort to move further up.
