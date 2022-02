Pokemon Legends Arceus players are getting locked out of progressing the game thanks to a new update. As first reported by NintendoLife, a recent update for Pokemon Legends Arceus has completely locked players out of progressing thanks to a simple error. In mission 23, if the player catches Cresselia before speaking with Melli, the latter unfortunately won't acknowledge the caught Pokemon, and you can't go back and catch another Cresselia, so the quest can't be progressed.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO