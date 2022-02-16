ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.59 to $93.66 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $1.53 to $94.81 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 1 cent to $2.68 a gallon. March heating oil was unchanged at $2.86 a gallon. March natural gas rose 41 cents to $4.72 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $15.30 to $1,871.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 27 cents to $23.61 an ounce and March copper rose 1 cent to $4.54 a pound.

The dollar fell to 115.41 Japanese yen from 115.63 yen. The euro rose to $1.1391 from $1.1360.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

7 Oil Stocks to Buy as Crude Prices Surge

Oil price gains provide opportunities for investors. A classic supply-and-demand imbalance has triggered surging energy prices around the world. Brent crude oil prices recently surpassed $90 per barrel for the first time since 2014. As economies open back up to full capacity, energy demand is rebounding, while supply in China and other areas of the world is short. Goldman Sachs projects oil prices of more than $100 in 2022, a figure that could rise even further if Russia were to invade Ukraine. Fortunately, higher oil prices are great news for oil stock margins and profits. Here are seven oil stocks to buy today, according to investment research firm CFRA Research.
TRAFFIC
Bloomberg

Not Even $200 a Barrel: Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More

The Texas wildcatters that ushered in America’s shale revolution are resisting the temptation to pump more oil as the market rallies, signaling higher gasoline prices for consumers already battered by the worst inflation in a generation. Crude prices hurtling toward $100 a barrel typically would spark a frenzy of...
TEXAS STATE
WITN

Gas prices increasing along with the cost of crude oil

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The standoff at the border of Ukraine and Russia is thousands of miles away, but it is impacting the Carolinas in terms of how much people are paying for gas. The current average for a gallon of gas in North Carolina is $3.32. That is up...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petroleum#Crude Oil Prices#Gas Prices#Heating Oil
Reuters

Qatar raises March crude oil price differentials vs Dubai/Oman

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar is set to raise in March the price differential of its crude grades relative to the average price of the Dubai and Oman benchmarks, state producer Qatar Energy said on Wednesday. Qatar Marine will be sold in March at a premium of $2.20 per barrel over...
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

Stonehenge glories are tarnished by British Museum’s oil giant backer

The critics are unanimous: the British Museum’s new exhibition, The World of Stonehenge, is a triumph. As archaeologists, it’s wonderful for us to see the show achieve such plaudits. But the fact that the exhibition is once again sponsored by the oil and gas supermajor BP brings inevitable disquiet. Hundreds of our colleagues in archaeology, museums and the heritage sector have recently signed a letter asking the museum to end its relationship with BP. The signatories include senior curators and academics from across the UK and beyond. This is a decisive moment for the British Museum: its agreement with BP is due for renewal this year and its future hangs in the balance.
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

765K+
Followers
392K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy