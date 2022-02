We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which is already getting some love at Amazon.com. These savings aren’t as great as the ones you may find at Samsung.com or the ones offered by the largest carriers in the US. However, you can already score up to $100 savings on the latest Galaxy S22 models without having to trade in any of your current devices. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $1,200 on its 128GB model, but we recommend you go for the 256GB storage model that sells for the same price after a $100 discount or get the 512GB model for $1,300 after scoring the same $100 discount.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO