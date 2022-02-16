ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inter Milan v Liverpool | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | UEFA Champions League | UCL

By Neil Andrew
 4 days ago

Liverpool travel to the San Siro on Wednesday evening to take on Inter Milan in the Champions League and we can now bring you the confirmed teams.

This is the first leg of the Round of 16 tie as the knockout stages get underway with the second leg due to take place at Anfield on Tuesday, March 8th.

The Reds cruised through Group B with a perfect winning record taking apart a supposed 'Group of Death' which involved Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, and FC Porto.

Jurgen Klopp's team visited the San Siro on matchday six to face Inter's rivals and came away with a fine 2-1 victory thanks to a winning goal from Divock Origi.

Inter finished second to Real Madrid in Group D on ten points from the six games. Both of their defeats were at the hands of Carlo Ancelotti's team.

It promises to be a fascinating encounter and here are the confirmed teams:

Liverpool Team

Inter Milan Team

Watch: Mohamed Salah Wonderful Solo Goal Puts Liverpool Ahead Thanks to Alisson Assist

Mohamed Salah scores a fantastic solo effort to put Liverpool in the lead at home to Norwich City. The goal comes three minutes after Sadio Mane's acrobatic equaliser. Liverpool make their dominance count as they score two goals in three minutes in reply to Norwich's early second half goal. The visitors went against the run of play and surprisingly went 1-0 up just after the break.
Report: Liverpool Could Replicate Fabinho Transfer Move To Beat Chelsea & Manchester United To Aurelien Tchouameni

Liverpool could be set to return to AS Monaco to sign Aurelien Tchouameni and beat off competition from rivals Chelsea and Manchester United according to a report. In the summer of 2018, the Reds signed Fabinho from the French club out of nowhere and The Express report that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could try and repeat that transfer move to secure one of the best players in Ligue 1.
'If Liverpool are still interested in Raphinha and Bowen I don’t think negotiations are going well' - Former Player On Mohamed Salah Contract Situation

Former Tottenham and Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has been speaking about Mohamed Salah's contract situation amid continued links with Jarrod Bowen and Raphinha. The Egyptian is out of contract in June 2023, meaning he has just under 18 months left to run. Negotiations have been going on over the past few months without a resolution being reached as of yet.
