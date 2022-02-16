ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Inter Milan v Liverpool | Team News | Champions League | UCL | Harvey Elliott Starts, Konate, Thiago, Jota Return

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

Harvey Elliott starts for Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Inter Milan at the San Siro on Wednesday evening.

The 18-year-old has been named in the Liverpool starting XI as Jurgen Klopp makes four changes to the team that beat Burnley 1-0 on Sunday.

At the back, Ibrahima Konate replaces Joel Matip, whilst Elliott and Thiago Alcantara are re-called to the midfield at the expense of skipper Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita.

In attack, Diogo Jota returns in place of Brazilian Roberto Firmino whilst new signing Luis Diaz is a substitute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vsyO2_0eGVJ0g800
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

It promises to be a fascinating encounter and here are the confirmed teams:

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

4 hours ago

Liverpool Team

Inter Milan Team

This is the first leg of the Round of 16 tie as the knockout stages get underway with the second leg due to take place at Anfield on Tuesday, March 8th.

The Reds cruised through Group B with a perfect winning record taking apart a supposed 'Group of Death' which involved Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, and FC Porto.

Jurgen Klopp's team visited the San Siro on matchday six to face Inter's rivals and came away with a fine 2-1 victory thanks to a winning goal from Divock Origi.

Inter Milan finished second to Real Madrid in Group D on ten points from the six games. Both of their defeats were at the hands of Carlo Ancelotti's team.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Mohamed Salah Wonderful Solo Goal Puts Liverpool Ahead Thanks to Alisson Assist

Mohamed Salah scores a fantastic solo effort to put Liverpool in the lead at home to Norwich City. The goal comes three minutes after Sadio Mane's acrobatic equaliser. Liverpool make their dominance count as they score two goals in three minutes in reply to Norwich's early second half goal. The visitors went against the run of play and surprisingly went 1-0 up just after the break.
NORWICH, NY
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool Could Replicate Fabinho Transfer Move To Beat Chelsea & Manchester United To Aurelien Tchouameni

Liverpool could be set to return to AS Monaco to sign Aurelien Tchouameni and beat off competition from rivals Chelsea and Manchester United according to a report. In the summer of 2018, the Reds signed Fabinho from the French club out of nowhere and The Express report that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could try and repeat that transfer move to secure one of the best players in Ligue 1.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Divock Origi
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Harvey Elliott
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Team News#Konate Thiago#Champions League Round#Xi#Brazilian#Anfield#Reds#Group Of Death#Real Madrid
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Real Madrid Want To Sign Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold In 'Dream' Transfer Move To Join Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid want Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu next season according to a report. Carlo Ancelotti's team are in need of a re-build due to the ageing nature of his squad and whilst Mbappe remains the number one target, Los Blancos want to make a 'dream' move for Liverpool's right back.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

'If Liverpool are still interested in Raphinha and Bowen I don’t think negotiations are going well' - Former Player On Mohamed Salah Contract Situation

Former Tottenham and Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has been speaking about Mohamed Salah's contract situation amid continued links with Jarrod Bowen and Raphinha. The Egyptian is out of contract in June 2023, meaning he has just under 18 months left to run. Negotiations have been going on over the past few months without a resolution being reached as of yet.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy