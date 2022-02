If the pandemic had a silver lining for Miranda Lee, it was in her Wausau employer’s work at home policy that allowed her to stay home with her infant son. Without that, Lee said, she would have been forced to make a painful choice between staying employed and quitting her job in order to make ends meet. With costs soaring, Lee knew that sending her son to a day care would have cost more than all her other living expenses combined, an unsustainable situation she is relieved not to have faced.

