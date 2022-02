Must-Eat For many, mornings in Sylva start at White Moon Coffee Shop, a cozy cafe located just off the main drag (evenings end there too, but more on that in a minute). White Moon offers coffees, teas, and a limited daytime cocktail menu along with breakfast and lunch plates like the White Moon egg “sammy” (soft scrambled eggs, remoulade, cheddar, arugula & avocado on a toasted english muffin) or the the smoked turkey and cheddar Classico sandwich. (Keep an eye on the White Moon website — at night it sometimes transforms into Dark Moon, a speakeasy-style cocktail bar.)

SYLVA, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO