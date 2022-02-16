ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska Airlines Launches Monthly Subscription for West Coast Flights

By From the Editor
 3 days ago
With the carrier’s new Flight Pass membership, you can access up to 24 round-trip flights a year within California—and to Reno, Phoenix, and Las Vegas—for a fixed monthly fee. Calling all frequent West Coast fliers: Alaska Airlines has an attractive new proposition. The carrier has launched...

