Alaska Airlines Launches Monthly Subscription for West Coast Flights

After weathering another winter spike in COVID cases, travelers are planning 2022 trips with a fervor unlike anything we’ve seen since the start of the pandemic. Last month, like countless Americans, my family finally received the dreaded, unwanted guest into our home: COVID came for a visit. My three-year-old preschool-attending daughter tested positive first, followed by my husband, then me. Four of us (including our vaccinated five-year-old son, who somehow never tested positive) entered a two-week home quarantine, thanks to a very inconvenient domino effect of cases. The kids remained healthy and full of toddlerish energy, while my husband and I—both boosted—hobbled along with a patchwork of cold-like symptoms, fatigue, and brain fog. Some days were easier than others.

TRAVEL ・ 8 DAYS AGO