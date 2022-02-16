ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More virus rules fall as CDC hints at better times ahead

By SARA BURNETT - Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nation's leading health officials said Wednesday that the U.S. is moving closer to the...

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says we share the same goal to make the virus not a constant crisis, but any guidance changes to come will only be based on data and science. "We see the Omicron wave continue to wane. We know that you have many questions regarding what prevention strategies are really necessary for this moment, especially as people are so eager to remove them," said Walensky Wednesday. "At CDC, we provide public health guidance to help communities make decisions based on the risk at the local level community level guidance that offers the public information they need to stay safe and protect others." The U.S. has seen COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations plummet. Cases have plunged from 455,000 a day two weeks ago to 150,000 on Monday. COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen 45% from the peak one month ago and are now at levels similar to when the country was coming out of the delta variant surge in September.
