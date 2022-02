Geary USD 475 Board of Education members will reconsider the district's face mask requirement as an action item at their March 7th meeting. Board member Kristy Haden said she believes face masks allowed the district to remain open during the pandemic but masks and tests were always meant to be temporary. "And prior to the meeting I would ask that ( Superintendent ) Dr. Eggleston and his staff prepare new procedures and plans for having masks optional at city schools while being mandated on post, a plan to remove the test to stay program in all of our schools and also to advise us to come back on what we plan to do with our COVID staff going forward."

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO