The Getaway Vehicle Was A Suitcase

Cover picture for the articleA woman in Florida was really drunk and set off on a “high speed” chase with her motorized suitcase! This suitcase can get...

Jalopnik

Florida Woman Tries To Outrun Bike Cop By Riding Away On Suitcase

A news outlet in Florida has discovered footage of a bizarre police chase inside the Orlando International Airport. The body cam footage retrieved by WKMG shows a woman riding a motorized suitcase fleeing from police after being denied permission to board because she was too drunk. Indeed, airports are out of control right now.
The Independent

‘Abducted by luxurious pirates’: Passengers on board Crystal Cruises ship that fled to Bahamas to avoid warrant speak out

Passengers on board a cruise ship that sailed to the Bahamas instead of its destination in Miami are speaking out about the ordeal they went through.The Crystal Symphony cruise ship was due to dock in Florida on Saturday after a two-week-long Caribbean cruise but changed course after a US judge granted an order to seize the vessel as part of a lawsuit involving $4.6m (£3.4m) in unpaid fuel bill.The ship is currently docked on the Bahamian island of Bimini. A spokesperson for Crystal Cruises, that owned the ship, said the ride was “uncomfortable due to inclement weather.”Some of the...
The Independent

Teenager who dragged doctor out of house and stabbed him jailed for life

A teenager who dragged a doctor out of his house and stabbed him nine times in a random, unprovoked attack has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years.Chanz Maximen was 17-years-old when he knocked on Adam Towler’s front door in Clifton, Bristol, and shone a light through the letterbox on October 30 2019.Dr Towler initially thought the knock was a Halloween prank, but Maximen pulled him into the road and stabbed him repeatedly, including a blow that missed his heart by two centimetres.The defendant told him, “You killed the girl”, a phrase that he has never...
TMZ.com

New Video Shows Woman Who Jumped Off Cruise Ship Struggling with Security

There's new video of the woman who jumped off a cruise ship into the ocean ... and she's clearly agitated a minute or so before she jumped. You see the woman flanked by security guards who are trying to subdue her as she struggles to break loose. Security has her arms behind her back, but, contrary to the accounts of some passengers, she was not placed in handcuffs.
iheart.com

Handcuffed Woman Jumps Off Carnival Cruise After Hot Tub Disturbance

The United States Coast Guard is continuing to search for a woman who jumped off a Carnival cruise ship while handcuffed following a reported hot tub disturbance on Wednesday (February 16), Daily Mail reports. The incident took place on the Carnival Valor, which was located about 150 miles off the...
The Independent

Family of three all found dead at home from Covid

Medical examiners have ruled it was Covid that killed a father and his two adult daughters in December, after their unexplained deaths shook a quiet Southern California community.Philip Ramirez, 87; Diane Ramirez, 58; and Susan Ramirez, 49, all died from Covid, with other contributing conditions, according to the Ventura County medical examiner’s office.The trio were discovered on 16 December, after family members were unable to reach them, and Diane’s employer asked a sheriff’s deputy to perform a welfare check at their home, which went unanswered.Police initially considered the deaths suspicious, though they found no signs of forced entry or...
kiss951.com

Massive Alligator is Found In A Florida Swimming Pool Just Hanging Out

Imagine wanting to go for a swim and then seeing an alligator just hanging out. A massive alligator was found in a family’s swimming pool in Florida recently, according to Newsweek. In footage posted Tuesday (January 11) to the Facebook page of Hodge Pool Service, which operates out of Venice, Florida, the animal can be seen moving slowly through the pool before the arrival of the authorities. It is terrifying.
Whiskey Riff

Massachusetts Hunter Stumbles Upon Gruesome Aftermath Of Coyote Attack… Buck Is Somehow Still Alive

WARNING… this one is pretty graphic. Nature is a cruel beast, it often reminds us of that. It is beautiful, unexplainable… but cruel. Predators, the most violent of animals in nature are simply amazing. They constantly hunt to survive. They things they do and how effective they are in their hunting methods is the envy of any hunter. Truly remarkable.
insideedition.com

Bicyclist Falls Through Opening Florida Drawbridge, Dies After Man Trying to Save Her Loses His Grip: Police

A woman walking her bicycle across a Florida drawbridge was killed in a freak accident when a section of the bridge she was on suddenly opened, causing her to fall through the gap, police said. A man on the other side of the barrier was able to grab the woman as she fell, but could not sustain his grip. She plummeted more than 50 feet, police said.
Tracey Folly

My grandmother only washed laundry on the gentle cycle

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. She didn't want to get the underside of the cover of her washing machine wet. When I was a little girl, I thought my grandmother was ancient. In reality, she was probably the same age I am now. I'm not ancient, but I do have some of the same quirks my grandmother had, except this one: my grandmother only washed her laundry on the gentle cycle because she didn't want to get the underside of the cover of her washing machine wet.

