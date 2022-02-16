ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

Charles Rufus Alexander

By Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmDqq_0eGV923100

ROCKINGHAM — Mr. Charles Rufus Alexander, 87, of Rockingham, passed away Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at his residence.

He was born in York County, South Carolina, on Feb. 15, 1934, son of the late Dewey Eddleman and Olga Sybil Hopper Alexander.

Mr. Alexander came to Richmond County with the Hamlet Savings & Loan, where he served as manager for many years. He later was an agent for Nationwide Insurance Company. In his retirement he owned and operated an ice cream shop called “The Scoop” and later drove a school bus for Richmond County Schools.

Mr. Alexander was a member of First Baptist Church in Rockingham and a former member of First Baptist Church in Hamlet, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He was a lifetime member of the Hamlet Lion’s Club, having served in many roles over the years, including district governor of Lion’s District 31-F. As a Lion, he was instrumental in managing the Richmond County Agricultural Fair at the Hamlet Fairgrounds. Mr. Alexander served our country in the United States Army. He also attained the level of Eagle Scout, the highest level of achievement with the Boy Scouts of America.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carolyn Lavon Bynum Alexander; and son, Thomas Brian Alexander.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine Callicutt, of the home; children, Terry Leigh Alexander, Melissa Alexander Ewing (Clay), Charlaine Callicutt, all of Rockingham, and Paul Callicutt, of Hamlet; daughter-in-law, Kathy Alexander; brother, Robert Alexander (Betty), of Winston-Salem; sisters, Betty A. Yoars, of Birmingham, Alabama, Mildred A. Brown (Frank), Lincolnton, and Juanita A. Bridges (Mike), Mooresville; grandchildren, Timothy Alexander, Elizabeth McDonald (Caleb), T.J. Alexander (Christine), Benjamin Ewing and Nicholas Ewing; and special grandchild, Jayden Callicutt.

Memorial services will be Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Rockingham, with the Rev. Jack Lee and the Rev. C.F. McDowell officiating. The family will receive guests following the service.

Memorials may be made to: NC Lion’s Club, 7050 Camp Dogwood Drive, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673; or First Baptist Church, 201 N. Randolph St., Rockingham, NC 28379.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Alexander family.

Online condolences may be made at harringtonfuneralhome.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Richmond Observer

Moore County man wanted for East Rockingham murder

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim and suspect in a homicide investigation from late last week. Sheriff Mark Gulledge said in a press release Thursday that investigators have obtained a warrant for an open count of murder for 24-year-old Jaleel Jabar Liles in the shooting death of 36-year-old Jonathan “Jon Jon” Chavis in East Rockingham.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Latest N.C. congressional map slices Orange, peels eastward

ROCKINGHAM — The latest version of a remedial congressional map takes out a Triangle county from the district that includes Richmond and extends it further east. According to a map on the General Assembly’s website, the 9th Congressional District now includes Richmond, Anson, Union, Stanly, Montgomery, Moore, Hoke, Scotland and Robeson counties, as well as southern Davidson and western Columbus counties.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
City
Frank, NC
City
Hamlet, NC
City
Lincolnton, NC
Rockingham, NC
Obituaries
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
Richmond County, NC
Obituaries
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — An Amber Alert has been canceled after a girl reported missing late Sunday was found. AMBER ALERT: Police searching for missing Charlotte girl. CHARLOTTE — Police are asking residents in the Carolinas to be on the lookout for a young girl who was reportedly abducted Sunday morning.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: historian

ROCKINGHAM — Local historian and former educator Ruth Robinson was recently honored for her contributions to the community. PEMBROKE — Civil war author Kevin M. Levin will hold a lecture and book signing at UNC Pembroke’s Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub on Oct. 29.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Black History Month

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Bunny Lee Wall leaves legacy of love in Richmond County. “Everybody can be great...because anybody can serve. You don't have to have a college degree to serve. You don't have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.” ~ Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “The Drum Major Instinct” Feb. 4, 1968.
SOCIETY
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
940K+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy