ROCKINGHAM — Mr. Charles Rufus Alexander, 87, of Rockingham, passed away Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at his residence.

He was born in York County, South Carolina, on Feb. 15, 1934, son of the late Dewey Eddleman and Olga Sybil Hopper Alexander.

Mr. Alexander came to Richmond County with the Hamlet Savings & Loan, where he served as manager for many years. He later was an agent for Nationwide Insurance Company. In his retirement he owned and operated an ice cream shop called “The Scoop” and later drove a school bus for Richmond County Schools.

Mr. Alexander was a member of First Baptist Church in Rockingham and a former member of First Baptist Church in Hamlet, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He was a lifetime member of the Hamlet Lion’s Club, having served in many roles over the years, including district governor of Lion’s District 31-F. As a Lion, he was instrumental in managing the Richmond County Agricultural Fair at the Hamlet Fairgrounds. Mr. Alexander served our country in the United States Army. He also attained the level of Eagle Scout, the highest level of achievement with the Boy Scouts of America.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carolyn Lavon Bynum Alexander; and son, Thomas Brian Alexander.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine Callicutt, of the home; children, Terry Leigh Alexander, Melissa Alexander Ewing (Clay), Charlaine Callicutt, all of Rockingham, and Paul Callicutt, of Hamlet; daughter-in-law, Kathy Alexander; brother, Robert Alexander (Betty), of Winston-Salem; sisters, Betty A. Yoars, of Birmingham, Alabama, Mildred A. Brown (Frank), Lincolnton, and Juanita A. Bridges (Mike), Mooresville; grandchildren, Timothy Alexander, Elizabeth McDonald (Caleb), T.J. Alexander (Christine), Benjamin Ewing and Nicholas Ewing; and special grandchild, Jayden Callicutt.

Memorial services will be Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Rockingham, with the Rev. Jack Lee and the Rev. C.F. McDowell officiating. The family will receive guests following the service.

Memorials may be made to: NC Lion’s Club, 7050 Camp Dogwood Drive, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673; or First Baptist Church, 201 N. Randolph St., Rockingham, NC 28379.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Alexander family.

Online condolences may be made at harringtonfuneralhome.com.