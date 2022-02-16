Southern-Style Charcuterie Boards

Vegan favorite Prime Roots' new lineup jumps on the trend that charcuterie is for EVERYONE. Introducing: Koji Charcuterie, which Prime Roots describes as, "umami-rich hams, turkey, and salami, all of which can be hand-sliced in true deli style." While plant-based proteins aren't new, Prime Roots takes a different approach in the creation process, instead of using "soy, wheat or peas, Prime Roots' meats are made with koji, which can be described as a fungus more similar to huitlacoche. Food Republic describes koji as a fungus that grows off of steamed cooking rice and is highly popular in Japan.
