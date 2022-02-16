ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curling Class

By Times-Mirror/Karen Graham
Loudoun Times.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Olympic games as a backdrop, curling continues to grow locally....

www.loudountimes.com

Click2Houston.com

Types of curling shots, explained

Draw shot. Freeze. Hit-and-roll. You’ll hear all of these during a curling game, but what do they mean?. There are many different types of curling shot players can throw. Here’s an explainer for most of them. What is a takeout?. A takeout is any throw meant to remove...
WISH-TV

How to experience curling in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With only two days left in the 2022 Winter Olympics, News 8 got a behind the scenes look of what it takes to participate in curling. Circle City Curling Clubs, Sharon Martin, explained that curling was played by the Scottish by the beginning of the 16th century.
Upworthy

1st Black woman to win Olympic speed skating gold 'cried so much' her medal was backward on podium

American speed skater Erin Jackson penned her name into Olympic history after becoming the first Black woman to win a gold medal in the women's 500-meter speed skating event. The skater was so overcome with emotion that the gold medal around her neck was backward while she stood up on the podium. The 29-year-old hailing from Florida was emotional after she finished first in the skating event and was seen crying on the podium. The adorable images and video just perfectly summed up what the achievement meant for the American speed skater. She also became the first Black woman to win gold for an individual event at the Winter Games as she finished her lap in just 37.04 seconds, reported NBC News.
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
The Daily Reporter

Bronson wrestling advances six to MHSAA Individual State Finals; Butters voted Regional Coach of the Year

SCHOOL CRAFT, MI. — After the dust had settled on the Indiviudal District tournament the Bronson Vikings had advanced a total of 11 wrestlers to the Regional round, one of the highest number of qualifiers in the entire state. Saturday those 11 wrestlers traveled to Schoolcraft High School to compete in the Division Four Region 16 tournament looking for more postseason glory and a possible trip to the MHSAA State Finals. At the end of a long day of competition six of those 11 grapplers punched their respective tickets to the biggest stage of wrestling in the state of Michigan, the MHSAA Individual State Finals to be held at Ford Field on March 4-5.
TheWrap

Piers Morgan Calls Transgender Swimmer’s Participation in Ivy League Championships ‘Grotesquely Unfair’ (Video)

Piers Morgan weighed in on the Ivy League swimming controversy revolving around trans woman Lia Thomas’ record-breaking winning streak, calling it “obviously, grotesquely unfair.”. During a 20-minute “Fox & Friends” segment Saturday filmed at Florida’s Daytona International Speedway, Morgan said he supports trans rights, but not the University...
The Independent

Richard Kilty says he will never forgive CJ Ujah after losing Olympic medal

Richard Kilty does not believe he will ever forgive “reckless” CJ Ujah for the failed drugs test which will see him lose his Olympic silver medal.It was announced on Friday that Great Britain were being stripped of the 4x100m relay silver won at last summer’s Tokyo Games after Ujah was found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.Ujah, who tested positive for the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, said in a statement he had “unknowingly consumed a contaminated supplement” and apologised to his “team-mates, their families and support teams”.Kilty revealed Ujah had spoken...
