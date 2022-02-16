Cardinals Win Over Spartans and Huskies

SCHOOL CRAFT, MI. — After the dust had settled on the Indiviudal District tournament the Bronson Vikings had advanced a total of 11 wrestlers to the Regional round, one of the highest number of qualifiers in the entire state. Saturday those 11 wrestlers traveled to Schoolcraft High School to compete in the Division Four Region 16 tournament looking for more postseason glory and a possible trip to the MHSAA State Finals. At the end of a long day of competition six of those 11 grapplers punched their respective tickets to the biggest stage of wrestling in the state of Michigan, the MHSAA Individual State Finals to be held at Ford Field on March 4-5.

