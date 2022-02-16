ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Cardinals Win Over Spartans and Huskies

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Mary's Cardinals boys added two more wins to their tally with a 63-33 win over Boyd Co. last Tuesday, Feb. 8, and then won over West Holt 65-50 on Thursday, Feb.10. The Spartans played fairly well with the Cardinals in the first quarter with the Cards putting up 35...

