Cardinals Win Over Spartans and Huskies

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - With 19 points and seven rebounds, senior Trent Bell assisted Michigan Tech men’s basketball to its eighth straight victory Thursday night 77-71 over Saginaw Valley State University. Along the way, Bell became the 32nd Husky player to reach 1,000 career points. Tech improved to 18-5 overall (14-3 GLIAC) and remained in second place in the conference standings behind Ferris State (20-5, 15-2). Eric Carl and Owen White also pitched in 16 points apiece and Adam Hobson finished with 11, including a late second-half 3-pointer, which effectively put the Cardinals out of reach. The Huskies avenged a 66-49 road loss to Saginaw Valley State on January 15 to split the season series.
