ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Man Charged After Trying To Open Emergency Exit Door On Flight From SLC

By Dani Medina
KZHT 97.1 ZHT
KZHT 97.1 ZHT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26hqgM_0eGV3YkW00
Photo: Getty Images

A man from Portland, Oregon, is facing federal charges after he tried to open an emergency exit door during a Delta flight from Salt Lake City, Utah , to Portland.

Michael Brandon Demarre , 32, is charged with threatening to interfere and interfering with a flight crew and attendants, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice . Demarre removed the plastic covering on the emergency exit handle and forcefully pulled on it. A flight attendant told him to stop touching the handle and asked him to move to the back of the plane. Demarre complied and went to the back, where he was physically restrained by the flight crew. According to The Register-Guard , the incident began about 20 minutes after takeoff. "The screeching of the wind and the change in pressure was felt by everyone," one passenger said.

Demarre told officers upon landing in Portland he created the disturbance so other passengers on the flight would record him as he shared his personal views. According to The Register-Guard which obtained a video of Demarre, he was sharing his beliefs on the COVID-19 vaccine. The video showed Demarre saying, "We're all being lied to, wake up!" and "The Earth is bleeding, the international community hates the United States of America!"

When Demarre was taken off the plane, videos show other passengers applauding.

Demarre made his first appearance in federal court Monday and was ordered detained pending further court proceedings. The case is being investigated by the Portland Police Bureau and the FBI.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Family of three all found dead at home from Covid

Medical examiners have ruled it was Covid that killed a father and his two adult daughters in December, after their unexplained deaths shook a quiet Southern California community.Philip Ramirez, 87; Diane Ramirez, 58; and Susan Ramirez, 49, all died from Covid, with other contributing conditions, according to the Ventura County medical examiner’s office.The trio were discovered on 16 December, after family members were unable to reach them, and Diane’s employer asked a sheriff’s deputy to perform a welfare check at their home, which went unanswered.Police initially considered the deaths suspicious, though they found no signs of forced entry or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Delta, UT
State
Utah State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who accidentally drank METH mysteriously disguised in a wine bottle is left in a coma fighting for his life after collapsing in his pharmacy

A pharmacist remains in a coma in hospital after accidently drinking the drug methylamphetamine, which was bizarrely disguised in a wine bottle. Hans Morkos, 43, collapsed on the floor of the Annandale Pharmacy in Sydney's inner-west on January 31 soon after consuming the toxic drug in liquid form. The father-of-two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Handcuffed Woman Jumps Off Carnival Cruise After Hot Tub Disturbance

The United States Coast Guard is continuing to search for a woman who jumped off a Carnival cruise ship while handcuffed following a reported hot tub disturbance on Wednesday (February 16), Daily Mail reports. The incident took place on the Carnival Valor, which was located about 150 miles off the...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Exit#Flight Attendants#The Register Guard#Fbi
The Independent

Mississippi prison staff suspended for failing to report a double murderer had escaped until a day later

Staff at a Mississippi prison are facing punishment after waiting more than a day to alert the state's Department of Corrections that a double murderer had escaped. The Associated Press reported that Michael Floyd Wilson, 51, was captured in Harrison County, about 130 miles (210km) from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility outside Jackson. About a dozen employees at the prison were suspended for their failure to report the escape. This is Wilson's third jail break; he managed to free himself from a county jail in 2001 when he was held on a burglary charge, and later escaped from the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Kidnapped American woman among 15 people rescued from stash house in Mexico where migrants were being held by smugglers

An American female kidnapping victim was among 15 people who were recently rescued by the Mexican military in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas. The operation came about after the U.S. Border Patrol Patrol’s Laredo Sector Foreign Operation Branch reached out to the FBI after the agency learned that a woman was being held against her own will at a house in the border city of Nuevo Laredo.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Paislee Shultis: Girl, 6, found hidden in secret staircase room was kidnapped while sister was at school

The parents of a missing six-year-old girl who was found hidden in a secret room under the stairwell of a New York home are believed to have abducted her while her older sister was at school.Paislee Shultis was found on Monday in a “small, cold and wet” hideout inside her grandfather’s home in Saugerties, upstate New York, following a tip-off.The little girl had not been seen since she was four years old when she was kidnapped back in July 2019.For the last two years, police had suspected her biological parents were responsible for her disappearance. They had searched the home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTOP

Flight headed for DC diverted after passenger attempts to open plane doors

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been changed to reflect that the plane headed to Ronald Reagan National Airport before diverting to Kansas City. An American Airlines flight headed for Ronald Reagan National Airport was diverted to Kansas City, Missouri, Sunday night after a passenger allegedly tried to open a plane door midflight.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KZHT 97.1 ZHT

KZHT 97.1 ZHT

Salt Lake City, UT
2K+
Followers
685
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT

Salt Lake's #1 hit music station and #1 for new music!

 https://971zht.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy