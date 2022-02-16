ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX40 political analysts discuss White House handling of Russia, Ukraine

By Jordan Radach, Sonseeahray Tonsall
(KTXL) — Wednesday, NATO’s defense ministers will sit down with hopes that Russia will engage in “meaningful dialogue” and choose diplomacy instead of confrontation in its current border build-up around Ukraine.

The secretary-general of that alliance said Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to amass troops around the nation’s smaller neighbor despite reports Tuesday that some were withdrawing.

Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback

Republican strategist Tab Berg and Democratic strategist Ed Emerson joined Sonseeahray to discuss the implications in our nation of how the White House is handling happenings on the other side of the world, along with some in-state political developments.

