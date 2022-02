GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s a new initiative in Grand Rapids to help 1,000 families of color become homeowners over the next three years. Late Thursday afternoon is your first chance to sign up. The group, 1000 Families of Color Incorporated, has partnered with Project Green, a nonprofit which offers financial literacy programs and workshops. Also, by pairing up with realtors, lenders, churches and other nonprofits, the new organization hopes to provide the education and resources needed to make becoming a homeowner a reality.

