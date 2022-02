Minnesota United FC has completed the transfer of Paraguayan forward Luis Amarilla from Argentine side Velez Sarsfield, the team announced on Saturday. The announcement stated that Amarilla's Designated Player contract is for two years plus two club options. Sources with knowledge of the deal told ESPN that the Loons paid a transfer fee of $1.4 million with Velez receiving 20% if Minnesota United decides to transfer Amarilla at a later date. The player will join the Loons pending a physical and receipt of his P1 Visa and ITC.

MLS ・ 14 HOURS AGO