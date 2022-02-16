Woman fatally stabbed man in the neck in domestic-violence incident: prosecutors

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A DuPage County judge on Wednesday set bond at $1 million for a Warrenville woman accused of killing her daughter’s father over the weekend.

Police responded to a disturbance Sunday at the residence of Deanna Coakley, 27, in the 31000 block of Village Green Court and found her on top of Joseph Strock outside the front door, DuPage County prosecutors said.

Strock, 31, was bleeding from the neck. Authorities say Coakley and Strock had gotten into an argument in her apartment, and it became physical. She allegedly stabbed him in the neck with a kitchen knife; he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Coakley faces one charge of first-degree murder.

“Nationwide, domestic violence remains a silent epidemic that unfortunately occurs predominantly behind closed doors,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “If left unchecked however, the consequences can be deadly, as is alleged in this case.”

Coakley’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 10.