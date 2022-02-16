Tom Brady had some sage advice for Matthew Stafford on Rams' parade day

Matthew Stafford finally got to experience what it’s like to be a Super Bowl champion after leading the Rams to a title over the Bengals on Sunday. And on Wednesday, he and the team celebrated the win with a parade in Downtown Los Angeles.

Stafford indulged himself in some beers and a cigar while atop one of the Rams’ buses en route to the Coliseum, and Tom Brady had some good advice for the Rams quarterback: drink some water, too.

Of course, it was Brady who had a little too much to drink at the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl parade last year, looking a little woozy after getting off the boat for the team’s celebration.