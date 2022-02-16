ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady had some sage advice for Matthew Stafford on Rams' parade day

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Matthew Stafford finally got to experience what it’s like to be a Super Bowl champion after leading the Rams to a title over the Bengals on Sunday. And on Wednesday, he and the team celebrated the win with a parade in Downtown Los Angeles.

Stafford indulged himself in some beers and a cigar while atop one of the Rams’ buses en route to the Coliseum, and Tom Brady had some good advice for the Rams quarterback: drink some water, too.

Of course, it was Brady who had a little too much to drink at the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl parade last year, looking a little woozy after getting off the boat for the team’s celebration.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

