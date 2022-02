[…] Mobile Safari increases the default font-size when you switch a website from portrait to landscape. On phones that is, it doesn’t do it on iPad. Safari has been doing this for a long time, as a way to improve readability on non-mobile optimized websites. While undoubtedly useful in a time when literally no website was optimized for mobile, it’s significantly less helpful nowadays. […] Text size increasing randomly in a single situation is exactly the type of thing you want to guard for with a CSS reset.

