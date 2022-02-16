ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Andrew Whitworth honored Cooper Kupp with a hilarious shirt at the Rams' parade

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
Les Snead’s T-shirt at the Rams’ Super Bowl parade was absolutely fantastic, but Andrew Whitworth is giving him a run for his money with an awesome outfit of his own.

Whitworth rocked a shirt with a high school photo of Cooper Kupp with the title of “Super Bowl MVP” on it. There’s no better way to pay respect to the MVP of Super Bowl LVI than to wear a shirt with his photo on it.

This is along the lines of Tom Brady’s NFL combine picture, which is iconic in its own right.

