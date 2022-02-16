ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football season's over, right? USFL says not so fast

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Following the Super Bowl last Sunday, American football fans will now be without their beloved sport until August … right?

Not so fast says the United States Football League, which is set to make a comeback (in name) this spring.

The original USFL ran from 1982-1986. The new league is not legally connected to the original, but the upstart has acquired many of the trademarks associated with the original USFL, so it will be a trip down memory lane for football fans of the 1980s.

The revised league will have teams from Alabama, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Michigan, New Jersey, and two from Pennsylvania. In the first season, all eight teams will play regular season games in one central location (Birmingham, Alabama) and playoff games in another location (Canton, Ohio).

Jeff Fisher and Todd Haley are among the league’s inaugural coaches.

Fox and NBC have both signed up as broadcast partners for the league, so the games should be easy to watch. The first game will be played on April 16, with the season expected to run through mid-June.

The USFL’s draft will be held from Feb. 22-23, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see some former Denver Broncos players selected. Twelve ex-Broncos played in the XFL in 2020 before that league shut down due to COVID-19. The XFL is expected to return to play in 2023.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

