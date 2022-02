When a child is faced with a difficult task, they usually are not afraid to ask for help. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized asking for help is not as easy as it was when I was a kid. Maybe I had simply gotten used to hearing people tell me to problem solve on my own, or it could be I saw asking for help as a sign of weakness. No matter what my reasoning may have been, I now believe asking for help is not only important but an act of great strength.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 12 MINUTES AGO