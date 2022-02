They may be the big names of their respective industries. But just because a company is a constituent of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) large-cap index doesn't mean its stock can't be completely up-ended. While the index is up 13% for the past 12 months, more than 100 of these 500 names are in the red for this timeframe, and more than 70 of them are down by double digits.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO