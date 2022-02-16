ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.59 to $93.66 a...

WITN

Gas prices increasing along with the cost of crude oil

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The standoff at the border of Ukraine and Russia is thousands of miles away, but it is impacting the Carolinas in terms of how much people are paying for gas. The current average for a gallon of gas in North Carolina is $3.32. That is up...
GREENVILLE, NC
Reuters

Qatar raises March crude oil price differentials vs Dubai/Oman

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar is set to raise in March the price differential of its crude grades relative to the average price of the Dubai and Oman benchmarks, state producer Qatar Energy said on Wednesday. Qatar Marine will be sold in March at a premium of $2.20 per barrel over...
Reuters

Japanese government to hold meeting on crude oil prices

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government is planning to hold a meeting regarding rising crude oil prices on Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday. The ministers are expected to discuss the effectiveness of the government’s measures it has implemented so far and possible further actions to curb...
Bloomberg

Not Even $200 a Barrel: Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More

The Texas wildcatters that ushered in America’s shale revolution are resisting the temptation to pump more oil as the market rallies, signaling higher gasoline prices for consumers already battered by the worst inflation in a generation. Crude prices hurtling toward $100 a barrel typically would spark a frenzy of...
The Guardian

Stonehenge glories are tarnished by British Museum’s oil giant backer

The critics are unanimous: the British Museum’s new exhibition, The World of Stonehenge, is a triumph. As archaeologists, it’s wonderful for us to see the show achieve such plaudits. But the fact that the exhibition is once again sponsored by the oil and gas supermajor BP brings inevitable disquiet. Hundreds of our colleagues in archaeology, museums and the heritage sector have recently signed a letter asking the museum to end its relationship with BP. The signatories include senior curators and academics from across the UK and beyond. This is a decisive moment for the British Museum: its agreement with BP is due for renewal this year and its future hangs in the balance.
