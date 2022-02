The Utah Legislature is attempting to tackle a problem that doesn’t exist. Not really. Not in reality. For them, and maybe a few others around here, it’s more an imbroglio mixed in fear and philosophy rather than practicality, as those oh-so-concerned folks wrestle with the idea that transgender students who want to play high school sports should be sized up by weight and height and wingspan and leg dimensions and other ridiculous measurements in order to participate.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO