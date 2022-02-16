ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle have ‘not received sponsorship fees from Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct in past THREE seasons’, new owners claim

By Kealan Hughes
 2 days ago
NEWCASTLE director Amanda Staveley has claimed the club has not received sponsorship payments from Sports Direct for three years.

During Mike Ashley's tenure St. James' Park was adorned with signs of Sports Direct and Flannels, another of Ashley's companies.

Court documents show Mike Ashley's Sports Direct did not fulfil sponsorship payments Credit: EPA
Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi are being sued by Ashley Credit: AFP

A decision was made to take down those signs in December, prompting Ashley to launch a legal case against Staveley.

Ashley is suing Staveley over accusations she criticised his ownership - a clause of a £10million loan from Ashley to Staveley meant the Magpies director was not allowed to comment on his tenure.

Court documents show Staveley is denying claims made by Ashley while also revealing Sports Direct and Flannels failed to pay up, according to the Daily Mail.

The new owners have reportedly discovered the sponsorship fees were not paid - but only after the transaction was completed.

The reveal comes after Ashley complained the sponsorship deals were ended too early, claiming Staveley had agreed she would try and retain the deal with Sports Direct and Flannels until the end of the season in May 2022.

But the sponsorship came to an end a month after the takeover with Staveley confessing she was "looking forward" to removing the signs.

Documents also show Ashley attempted to extend Newcastle's notice period to end the sponsorship partnership from 14 days to 90 but was unsuccessful in his bid.

Ashley’s lawyers also argue that Sports Direct has suffered a ‘marketing loss’ by their signage being taken out of the stadium.

The former owner also wants his £10m loan repaid immediately with interest added - he is also suing Staveley's husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi, in his role as guarantor that she would pay the money back.

