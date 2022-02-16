ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Stay Weather Aware on Thursday

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wind advisory has been issued for all of Central Alabama Thursday. It begins at 6 AM and expires at midnight. Winds will increase from the...

wercfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Chilly, breezy midweek, snow stays south Thursday

Feeling like the 20s and 30s Wednesday with the chilly north wind keeping up. Even colder temperatures are on the way Thursday with snow staying well off to the south of the metro. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
KTBS

Severe Weather Awareness Week: Watches, Warning & Receptions

SHREVEPORT, La. - As we continue to recognized Severe Weather Awareness Week, it's important to stay aware of severe weather alerts, watches and warnings in your area and to know how to react. What's the difference between a "Watch" and a "Warning"?. A "watch" means that conditions are favorable for...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Alabama#Newsradio
CBS Miami

Statewide Tornado Drill Promotes Readiness As Part Of Severe Weather Awareness Week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida will conduct a statewide tornado drill Wednesday as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week. The drill is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. The drill is designed to help prepare residents for the chance of severe weather events. The National Weather Service will send out a practice Tornado Warning broadcast at 10 a.m. through NOAA weather radio. The message will be shown as a “routine weekly test.” Those participating should execute their tornado drill plan at that time, taking shelter as if a tornado was approaching. Remember, a Tornado Warning means the threat is happening now or is imminent. A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for a tornado. The goal of Severe Weather Awareness Week is to help Floridians prepare and protect their families, homes and businesses from natural hazards that impact the state.  
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Severe Weather Awareness Week: What to know about wildfires and extreme temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s Severe Weather Awareness Week runs from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11, and Friday’s focus is wildfires and extreme temperatures. Though Florida is known as the Sunshine State, it could also qualify as the “Hot State.” Each summer, tourists come from all over the world to enjoy the warm weather and sunny beaches, but most are unaware of just how hot it can get in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WKRG

WEATHER AWARE: Isolated strong or severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!. Today is a News 5 WEATHER AWARE DAY for the threat of some strong to severe storms later this afternoon through the evening. We are starting out warm and muggy with temps in the 60’s. We are also seeing some morning rain showers way ahead of the system that will move through later, but there are no lightning or thunder with these.
MOBILE, AL
CBS19

Severe Weather Awareness Week kicks off at NWS in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. — Representatives from the National Weather Service office in Shreveport held a press conference Monday afternoon promoting its Severe Weather Safety Awareness Week. From Feb. 13-19, the office will highlight a topic related to severe weather each day with hopes of preparing the public in case of...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy