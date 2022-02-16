Stay Weather Aware on Thursday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida will conduct a statewide tornado drill Wednesday as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week. The drill is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. The drill is designed to help prepare residents for the chance of severe weather events. The National Weather Service will send out a practice Tornado Warning broadcast at 10 a.m. through NOAA weather radio. The message will be shown as a “routine weekly test.” Those participating should execute their tornado drill plan at that time, taking shelter as if a tornado was approaching. Remember, a Tornado Warning means the threat is happening now or is imminent. A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for a tornado. The goal of Severe Weather Awareness Week is to help Floridians prepare and protect their families, homes and businesses from natural hazards that impact the state.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO