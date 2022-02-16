Russ Johnson/Mark Feldman interview

Right from the start, Frank Turner has made it clear that he intends for his ninth album to live up to its name. FTHC stands for Frank Turner Hardcore, a play on scene-specific acronyms like N.Y.H.C (“New York Hardcore”), the scene that gave rise to seminal acts like Agnostic Front and Sick Of It All throughout the ’80s and ’90s. These bands weren’t exactly known for their hushed timidity, and Turner, it seems, is keen to tap into some of that discordant power himself. After all, his past couple of records, No Man’s Land and Be More Kind, erred on the tamer, folksier side of his repertoire. This is a trend that he decided to shatter with FTHC.
